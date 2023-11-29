How to Set Up a VPN – Guide to Free, DIY, Premium Solutions

How To Set Up a Free or Paid VPN

Setting up a ready-made VPN is a straightforward process. Simply subscribe to your chosen VPN service, download and install its apps on all your devices, select your preferred server, and connect to the VPN.

If you want to opt for a ready-made quick solution, you’ll have to choose one of the many free or paid Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers. On the surface, going for a free option seems the most desirable, but there’s more than meets the eye.

Free VPNs might catch your attention for their no-cost promises. However, these free options often come with dangerous trade-offs, including loss of privacy, risk of malware attacks, and selling your data to third-party advertisers, proving to be much costlier in the long run.

On the other hand, premium VPN services are highly secure, tried and tested tools, trusted by millions worldwide, and they help you do much more than hide your IP addresses.

NordVPN has come out to be the best value VPN with all the critical features required for a variety of use cases, including iron-clad data privacy, protection from phishing attempts, bypassing geo-blocked content globally and, ad-blocking.

How is that possible? With a variety of security and privacy features for your continuous protection:

Fast servers that can support HD streaming in up to 4K quality Possible to easily switch between 5,900+ secure server in 60+ countries

VPN obfuscation to hide your VPN from government firewalls AES 256–bit encryption to hide your data from third-party observers

SmartDNS and other advanced features enable you to bypass geoblocks for streaming on your favorite devices. Kill switch in case the VPN suddenly stops

How to Set Up a Paid VPN on Windows

Windows does come with a built-in VPN, but it’s merely a VPN client, acting as a bridge that connects your Windows device to other third-party VPN services – so you still need a VPN subscription or dedicated VPN server

But here’s the catch: You’ll be wrestling with setting up profiles for different servers and encryption protocols, making the process long-winded and a bit of a hassle. Not the best use of your time, right?

Instead, directly subscribing to a premium VPN service will greatly simplify the setup.

You should choose a VPN service that offers user-friendly apps for all your devices and operating systems, including Windows. NordVPN is our top recommendation for this purpose.

Here’s a quick guide:

First, sign up for a premium VPN subscription on its website. Once signed up, download and install the VPN app for Windows from its website or from the Windows store. Open the installed app and log in with your account details. Choose a server from their wide selection, hit connect, and you’re set!

However, if you still want to opt for the manual VPN setup on the Windows device or choose a VPN without a Windows app, here is a detailed guide to the manual process:

Sign up for a premium VPN subscription on its website. Click on the Start menu and navigate to Settings. In Settings, choose Network & Internet option. Under Network & Internet, select VPN and click on “Add a VPN connection.” Fill in the necessary details like VPN provider name, connection name, server address, and VPN type. Then, add your sign-in credentials. Once configured, go back to VPN settings, find your VPN connection, and click “Connect”.

While we have shortened the process up in 6 steps, it is a technical process, which is quite error-prone.

How to Install a Paid VPN on Mac

Similar to Windows, you can set up a VPN on Mac devices either by simply downloading your subscribed VPN’s Mac app or manually setting up the VPN if your VPN doesn’t have a Mac app.

The process through an app is pretty straightforward:

Subscribe to your preferred VPN provider. Now, head to their website or the App Store to download its Mac app. After installing the app, sign in using your account details. Choose your preferred server location from their list of servers. Hit connect, and you’re all set to enjoy a secure browsing experience.

You can also go for the manual route. Although possible, the manual VPN setup process is much more complicated and may require you to enter technical details provided by your VPN provider.



Looking at all these complicated details, it is no wonder that most people opt for the third-party app method, preferring its user-friendly experience.

Still interested in the manual route? You must you must follow these steps:

Once subscribed to a premium VPN service, click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences or System Settings (depending on your Mac version), and select Network. In Network Preferences, click the “+” icon at the bottom left to add a new network connection. From the Interface dropdown menu, select VPN. Then, choose the VPN type and enter the Service Name. Now, you must input the necessary details provided by your VPN provider in the fields of “Server Address,” “Remote ID” and “Local ID” (it is critical for you to know these details, otherwise you can’t complete the VPN configuration) Save the configuration and authenticate with your username and password, if prompted. Finally, click “Ok” to establish the VPN connection.

How to Set Up a Paid VPN on iOS

For iPhone or iPad, you can set up a VPN effortlessly by using your subscribed VPN provider’s app:

Begin by subscribing to a premium VPN — here’s our recommended list of the top VPN apps for iOS. Then, swiftly navigate to the App Store and download the VPN’s iOS app. Launch the installed app, log in using your account credentials. Choose a server location, tap Connect, and in just a few clicks, you’re all set!

It is important to note that buying a VPN on iOS/iPad OS may not be as straightforward as on Android.

Many VPN providers don’t support direct purchases from Apple’s app store due to its high fees. In that case, you have to subscribe to the VPN service on another device or use a browser to sign up first.

Then, you can download the VPN app on your iOS/iPad OS device and log in with your account credentials to get started!

You can also set up the VPN manually on iOS by filling in all the VPN configuration details shown below.



Here’s how to set up a VPN manually on iOS devices:

Subscribe to the premium VPN of your choice. Head to your device’s Settings. Tap on General, then VPN. Select the “Add VPN Configuration” option. Choose the correct VPN Type and mention the Service Name Input the necessary VPN details from your service provider, including the server address, remote ID, local ID. Enter your username and password. Save the configuration and activate the VPN switch to connect.

How to Install a Paid VPN on Android

Setting up a VPN on your Android device is also a similarly easy process with a third-party VPN app:

Begin by subscribing to your preferred VPN service Next, head over to the Google Play Store and download their Android app. Once the app is installed, you can log in to the app with your account credentials. Select your preferred server location and tap connect!.

Using a VPN app simplifies the setup process, offering a user-friendly interface for secure and convenient browsing on your Android device. Our team at TechReport has tried and tested all top VPN apps for Android to help you choose the best.

You can also go for the manual set up to get a VPN configured on your Android devices. Opting for manual setup gives you control over specific settings, although it might require a bit more technical know-how.



If you prefer manual configuration, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a premium VPN service provider. Search and navigate to the VPN section in your device’s settings. Input the required VPN details provided by your service provider: server address, VPN type, and authentication credentials. Save the settings Toggle the VPN switch to connect.

How to Set Up a Paid VPN on a Router

Since most of your home devices are connected to the Wi-Fi network through a router, setting up a VPN connection on your router is the best way to quickly secure all your devices in one go.

However, be aware that not all routers support VPN configuration, so ensure your router is VPN-compatible before proceeding.

If your router is VPN-compatible, you can benefit from network-wide VPN protection at home. Follow these general steps to get your VPN connection configured:

Open your router’s settings by typing its IP address into your web browser’s address bar. Most routers have 192.168.1.1″ or “192.168.0.1.” as their IP address. If that doesn’t work for you, you must confirm with your router’s manual. Log in with your router’s admin credentials Locate the VPN section within the router settings menu, which might be under the Advanced Settings sections. Enter the necessary VPN details provided by your VPN service provider, including the server address, encryption settings, and login credentials. Save the settings and activate the VPN on your router. Ensure the VPN works correctly by connecting a device to your router and confirming the VPN is active.

It is important to note that this is a general guide and specific steps can vary based on your router model.

Your owner’s manual or your VPN provider’s guide will provide you with specific VPN set up instructions to follow in case these general steps are not resulting in success.

You can also take guidance from NordVPN’s setup tutorials for all the major router models.

How to Install a Paid VPN on Linux

VPN setup on Linux distros might seem a bit more difficult, but it is definitely possible!

Most premium VPN providers unfortunately only offer Command Line Interface (CLI) apps for Linux, not the more common Graphical User Interface (GUI) apps that we’re all familiar with and that are much easier to navigate.

However, there are some exceptions to this trend, such as Surfshark and Private Internet Access, which do provide GUI apps for Linux users.

Thankfully, most VPN providers have detailed guidelines on their websites to help users navigate the seemingly complicated CLI apps to help them configure the VPN on a Linux system.

The steps for all premium VPN’s Linux apps are generally similar. Here is how you can connect to the NordVPN Linux app:

To get started, you need to download the NordVPN Linux app from their official website. Next, open the terminal in your Linux device and enter the command “sudo apt-get install /pathToFile/nordvpn-release_1.0.0_all.deb” (remember to replace “pathToFile” with the actual path to your Downloads folder) Then, you’ll be asked to enter the root password; do so and wait for the installation to finish. Once done, enter the command “sudo apt-get update” to update the apt-get package list and enter the command “sudo apt-get install nordvpn” to install the NordVPN app. After that, log in to your NordVPN account by entering the command “nordvpn login”. Finally, you can connect to NordVPN by typing “nordvpn connect”.

By following these instructions, you’ll be all set to enjoy a secure VPN connection on your Linux devices!

Are Free VPNs Safe?

Free VPN services come with significant risks. They commonly undermine the core purpose of a VPN, which is to secure your data and ensure anonymity.

They often log your browsing activity and sell this data to third-party advertisers, compromising your privacy.

Additionally, free VPNs typically have much slower speeds and very limited server access than paid VPNs, making them unsuitable for streaming, gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

Worst of all, free VPNs may inject malware into your devices or redirect them to malicious websites. The constant bombardment of adverts during your browsing sessions makes the user experience intolerable.

Therefore, choosing free VPNs can often prove to be more costly than the expenses associated with a paid VPN.

How to Set Up a DIY VPN for Free

Yes, you heard it right! Although time-consuming, it’s absolutely possible to set up a VPN on your own. You can set it up using platforms with the Google Cloud Platform and OpenVPN without spending a dime.

Building your own VPN can be a rewarding and educational experience. If you are tech-savvy and looking for a new adventure, why not try setting it up yourself?

Here’s what you need to do:

Begin by visiting the OpenVPN website and selecting “Access Server on GCP”. You will be redirected to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) website, where you’ll find the OpenVPN access server. Click “Launch” to start. To initiate the setup, either log in or create a new GCP account. As a new member, you can usually avail a one-year free trial with $300 USD in credit, for your use during the trial period. Once logged in, you can view the GCP Deployment Manager page. Click “Deploy” at the bottom of the page to proceed. Once OpenVPN is deployed, access the GCP deployment manager and locate the OpenVPN VM instance named “openvpn-access-server-vm” and click “SSH” under “Connect” to access your virtual machine. A new window will pop up; it is your Virtual Machine with a terminal. With this, the VPN creation is completed! Now, you must change its password by typing “sudo passwd openvpn” into the terminal within the SSH window. After changing the password, retrieve the External IP address from the OpenVPN VM found in GCP in the VM Instance control panel section. Now, you can use the External IP to access the VPN through your browser by typing “https://{your external IP}/admin” in a new tab. Log in using the username “OpenVPN” and your updated password. Now, you can view your newly created VPN’s dashboard. Enable “Should client Internet traffic be routed through the VPN?” option found in the VPN settings and configure the Network Settings found on the VPN dashboard. Finally, to activate the VPN on your chosen device, access https://{your external IP} and download the supported app. With this done, you can simply open the app and enable the VPN connection!

Phew! That must have been a lot to digest. Which is exactly why the DIY option is not for the faint of hearts!

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning. You have to connect each of your devices manually to the VPN, which is a very tedious and complicated task. For global access, you will also have to set up and maintain servers in different regions, which is ultimately costly and time-consuming.

Moreover, you have to update and patch your VPN regularly to protect yourself from security vulnerabilities. Hence, what may seem like a cheap option in the short-term may turn out to be more expensive in the long run.

Besides, you will miss out on all the extra perks that premium VPN services offer, such as kill switch, VPN obfuscation, SmartDNS, split tunneling, and ad blocker. These features can enhance your online privacy, security, and convenience.

That’s why we recommend you to subscribe to NordVPN, which has everything ready for you out-of-the-box, with continuously upgraded security features.

Is It Worth Setting Up a Free VPN

While, creating your own free VPN gives you a peek into how VPN works, it’s not really a walk in the park.

Setting up a DIY VPN demands a lot of time and tech know-how. It’s budget-friendly to start with, but if you’re not familiar with technical setups, it might be overwhelming. Plus, you’ve got to keep it updated to stay secure, and you don’t get to have servers around the world, not to mention simultaneous connections and easy setup for new devices.

Comparatively, premium paid VPNs are super simple to set up. Just a few clicks and you’ve got top-notch security, tons of servers, and easy-to-use apps for all your devices.

The third option of going for free ready-made VPN is not really an option in our opinion. As much as they are tempting, it is important to be careful of the additional security risks they may expose you to.

So, our recommendation for you is to go for a hassle-free, reliable, and trusted option of a premium paid VPN like NordVPN for a truly safe and private browsing experience. Doubt us? You can use its 30-day money back guarantee to test the solution without a worry!

FAQs