VPN vs Proxy vs Tor – Key Differences and Use Cases

Definitions for VPN, Proxy, and Tor

You’ve likely stumbled across VPNs (virtual private networks) before, whether it be at work, for home use, or even just by browsing the internet. They’re everywhere and for good reason. They’re a great way to protect your online activities and are also a popular tool for those who want to stream new content on platforms like Netflix.

However, it’s less likely that you’ll be familiar with the terms proxy and Tor (the onion router), as they’re a little more advanced, but they’re not overly complex to understand. Each of them also has its own primary use or an area in which it excels more than the other. So, below, we’ve created a table with a brief definition and the primary use case of each.

Definition Best Use Case VPN Encrypts and protects your internet connection through one server (or more if multi-hop is available), increasing privacy and security online. Securing your internet connection and bypassing geo-blocks. Proxy Connects through one server and acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. There’s no encryption, but it masks your IP for certain online activities. Masking your IP Address. Tor A privacy-driven network that encrypts your connection through volunteer-managed nodes, allowing you to hide your online presence and increase your protection against surveillance. Concealing your online activities and accessing the Tor network.

That’s VPN vs proxy vs Tor in a nutshell. But if you’re still a little uncertain, below is a more detailed description of each method:

VPN

A VPN establishes a secure and encrypted connection to the internet. It allows you to browse the internet near-anonymously, protecting any personal data, as well as allowing you to bypass geo-blocked content by routing your traffic through one of its many servers.

Proxy

A proxy acts as a middleman between you and the internet without encrypting your traffic. It masks your IP address, allowing for safer web browsing and access to restricted content. Proxies enhance privacy and security and can be used for a range of online activities, from web scraping to accessing geo-restricted content.

Tor

Tor is a privacy-focused network that directs internet traffic through a series of volunteer-operated nodes, encrypting your data at each step. This multi-layered encryption enhances your privacy, making it difficult to trace online activities.

VPN vs Proxy vs Tor – Full Pros and Cons

Each of these methods comes with its own set of pros and cons, and to help you understand what they are, we’ve listed the most crucial points below. This should help you determine which of these methods is best suited for your needs.

VPNs – The Pros and Cons

Pros Secures your data from multiple online threats

Secures your data from multiple online threats Allows you to bypass geo-locked content on streaming sites (usually) and much more

Allows you to bypass geo-locked content on streaming sites (usually) and much more Keeps you protected from any potential DDoS attacks

Keeps you protected from any potential DDoS attacks Hides your personal browsing data from your ISP

Hides your personal browsing data from your ISP Can be used to prevent content-based bandwidth throttling Cons Slows down your internet speed

Slows down your internet speed Incompatible with some devices

Incompatible with some devices Premium VPNs will cost you money

Proxy – The Pros and Cons

Pros You can access geo-blocked websites (usually)

You can access geo-blocked websites (usually) Masks your IP address and some personal data

Masks your IP address and some personal data Can be used by businesses or parents to restrict certain content

Can be used by businesses or parents to restrict certain content Can sometimes be faster than VPNs, and are much faster than Tor Cons No encryption or weaker encryption than a VPN

No encryption or weaker encryption than a VPN Can get quite expensive, especially for business users

Can get quite expensive, especially for business users Can be difficult to configure

Tor – The Pros and Cons

Pros Completely free to use, unlike VPNs and proxy servers

Completely free to use, unlike VPNs and proxy servers Offers decent anonymity

Offers decent anonymity Can be used to access the dark web

Can be used to access the dark web Operates on a decentralized, open-source network with no central monitoring and little surveillance Cons Much slower speeds than a VPN or proxy, as your traffic is relayed several times

Much slower speeds than a VPN or proxy, as your traffic is relayed several times Can be pretty complex to set for less tech-savvy individuals

Can be pretty complex to set for less tech-savvy individuals Network administrators often block Tor, which means you sometimes need a VPN to access it

Speed, Security, and Ease of Use Showdown – VPN, Proxy, and Tor

Each of these methods can be an effective way to protect yourself online, but some are more useful than others, especially in core areas like speed, ease of use, and security. To help you understand which of these methods is most effective for your needs, we’ve compared them in the key areas below.

Speed – Which is the Fastest?

VPNs are well-known for their ability to create secure data tunnels, and they also excel in optimizing speed while ensuring high levels of security.

With smartly positioned high-speed servers spread across different countries and cities across the world, as well as advanced encryption protocols like OpenVPN and WireGuard, VPNs offer a smooth user experience, overcoming bandwidth throttling and allowing for excellent streaming and gaming speeds.

The best VPNs, like NordVPN pictured below, also have their own proprietary protocol called NordLynx, which is essentially the company’s own take on Wireguard. It offers faster and more reliable connection speeds for everyday browsing, streaming, and much more.

On the other hand, proxies, acting as intermediaries, find a middle ground with speed. While they can deliver reliable speeds (for activities like routine web browsing and accessing geo-restricted content on streaming platforms), their limitations become overly apparent in bandwidth-intensive tasks. At times, proxies can be on par with the speeds offered by VPNs, but this isn’t always the case.

VPNs, proxies, and Tor all have their pros and cons, but VPNs offer a good balance of speed and security.

Proxies provide a trade-off, offering moderate speed gains for specific tasks while maintaining some level of privacy.

Why Is Tor so Slow?

On the other end of the spectrum, the Tor network, designed for heightened privacy, introduces a deliberate and significant trade-off with speed.

The multi-layered encryption in Tor’s onion routing process results in a noticeable slowdown, making it less suitable for bandwidth-intensive activities. So, while Tor is quite good at preserving user privacy, it provides barely acceptable speeds for basic web browsing within the network.

Overall, VPNs lead in delivering a balanced blend of speed and security, proxies offer a compromise suitable for certain tasks, and Tor prioritizes privacy at the expense of speed, so the optimal choice really depends on the desired use case. But if you’re only interested in opting for the fastest method in most situations, then VPNs are the way to go.

Security – Which is the Safest?

VPNs, known for their no-nonsense approach to security, offer a substantial defense against potential threats like snoopers or hackers, and they do this by employing advanced encryption protocols.

They ensure the protection of user data, making them a solid choice for those prioritizing a secure online experience. Top providers like NordVPN also have a vast suite of security-driven features, including the XChaCha20 protocol and an AES-256-CBC cipher. This means you’ll be well looked after and ultra-secure online.

Proxies lack the comprehensive encryption of VPNs and are more suitable for scenarios where online security is not paramount, but you want some degree of protection.

One of the main things to consider if you’re opting for proxies is the level of security they provide. Proxies come in various types, with distinctions in how they handle and encrypt user data.

HTTPS proxies, for instance, use the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) or Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols to encrypt the data transmitted between the user and the proxy server.

This encryption adds a layer of security, safeguarding the information exchanged from potential prying eyes.

However, the Tor network, designed with a primary focus on privacy, introduces multiple layers of encryption and routing. While quite effective in hiding the user’s identity, Tor’s security approach differs from that of VPNs, and the content being transmitted isn’t as secure – mostly because intelligence agencies around the world can also hop on.

How Tor Delivers Online Safety

The fundamental security feature of Tor is its onion-routing process. In this process, data packets are encrypted in layers (hence the name). Each node in the Tor network decrypts one layer, revealing the instructions for the next hop in the transmission.

This multi-layered encryption ensures that no single node along the route has complete visibility into both the source and destination of the data, enhancing user privacy – but heavily compromising on speed, as we mentioned above. However, if you can theoretically take control of an exit node, then you might be able to at least partially trace some of the connections.

Overall, for the best all-around security option, we’re going with Tor if you’re willing to make those compromises on speed and ease of use, as it truly offers the best secure experience on paper.

Ease of Use – Which is the Most User-Friendly?

It’s safe to say that VPNs have made significant strides to enhance the overall user experience, and they do this by offering streamlined interfaces and simple one-click connectivity features.

Most VPN providers prioritize user-friendliness, especially when it comes to mobile apps, as you can see in the image below. This allows even the least tech-savvy individual to navigate the apps easily.

With user-friendly applications and straightforward setup processes, VPNs are ideal for people seeking a secure online experience without grappling with complex setup procedures and confusing technical settings.

They also come with next-level customer service, including live chat options for those who get stuck or email ticketing systems for complex issues. There are also deep knowledge banks with tons of user feedback and guides on how to get the most out of your VPN subscription – so top marks all around for VPNs.

Proxies, in comparison, generally offer a simpler setup. Users often only need to input server details into their browser or device settings to start using a proxy. However, this simplicity comes with certain considerations, as proxies may encounter compatibility issues with specific applications, requiring manual configurations to get the best results.

While proxies are user-friendly for basic tasks like web browsing, their simplicity can present challenges when troubleshooting or adapting to diverse online activities. Additionally, the lack of comprehensive encryption settings in many proxies limits customization options for users seeking a tailored online experience.

How Complex is Tor?

Tor, on the other hand, introduces a level of complexity that sets it apart from VPNs and proxies. The installation and configuration process can be more involved, requiring users to download and set up dedicated Tor-compatible browsers.

The unique architecture of Tor, including its multi-node routing system, adds an extra layer of security.

While the Tor Project continually works to enhance user experience and privacy, you should be aware of the ubiquitous presence of surveillance agencies, mainly due to the sheer volume of illicit activities that can be accessed only via the Tor browser.

Tor remains a tool more suited for those willing to invest time in understanding all of its complexities.

The huge contrast between privacy and speed introduces certain issues that make it less suitable for those used to the simple experience provided by VPNs and proxies.

For example, forget trying to stream anything on Tor, as the performance won’t allow it – unlike VPNs, where streaming is very much paramount to the service.

To summarize, VPNs are again at the forefront, as most reputable providers offer excellent, easy-on-the-eye apps that are both simple to use and effective all around. Proxies are a good option for those more in the know or tech-savvy individuals or even for IT departments looking to implement security measures, and Tor is best left to the most tech-savvy individuals.

So the final scores are two points for VPNs, one point for Tor, and zero for proxies – but we’d still recommend that you do your own research to find out which is most suitable for you.

Which One Is Best for You?

Ultimately, the best tool out of a VPN vs proxy vs Tor depends on your specific needs. For everyday tasks with a focus on seamless security and ease of use, a VPN is the preferred choice.

If bypassing geo-blocks for particular activities is your priority, and you are comfortable with potential limitations on speed, a proxy might suit your needs. Meanwhile, if enhanced privacy is non-negotiable, and you want to access the Tor network and don’t mind the extra hassle, Tor stands as the tool of choice.

In practice, many users find a combination of these tools beneficial. For example, using a VPN for general security and a proxy or Tor for specific tasks requires improved privacy. That’s why we recommend NordVPN as a great option, as it offers an Onion Over VPN feature, as shown below, that gives you all the security of the Tor network with the added bonus of a VPN tunnel.

You can even set up a proxy with NordVPN, so if you can’t decide between the three options, it’s a great place to get optimal speed, ease of use, and next-level security all in one affordable subscription.

Bonus: Are Free VPNs and Proxies Safe?

As tempting as it may be to opt for an entirely free VPN or proxy, we suggest you avoid doing so. Sure, there are some VPNs that offer reliable but limited free plans with good data allowances, but more often than not, they’re too good to be true.

Because they’re completely free, you’re usually met with a plethora of pop-up ads, as this is a way that a provider can make money without charging you. There have also been several reports of free VPNs and proxies selling customer data to third-party advertisers – the polar opposite of what you’re supposed to get.

There’s also the problem of data breaches, which have ravaged and ruined the reputations of many free VPN providers, like SuperVPN.

In SuperVPN’s case, over 360 million user records were exposed. This was despite the popular provider claiming that it had a strict no-logs policy.

You’re also not likely to get the same range of features, and in fact, they may not be secure options at all. Free VPNs often impose tiny data caps and keep premium features hidden behind a paywall, much like proxies. So, you get barely enough to stream an episode of a show if you can even unlock the streaming service you crave with one of their limited servers.

Instead, we’d suggest opting for a paid service from one of the top providers, such as NordVPN. With one of these options, you can be guaranteed reliable speeds, no data caps, and unrivaled security to keep your online activities safe.

Know What to Choose Between VPN vs Proxy vs Tor

As we’ve touched upon throughout this comparison article, knowing which method of routing your internet traffic of the three is best for you is probably the most important factor when making your decision.

For everyday use, there’s no doubt in our minds that a VPN is the best overall option, as they offer the best speeds, are incredibly easy to use, and are backed up by bank-level encryption and security protocols.

Sure, for browsing the dark web for research purposes, Tor is a great option. The page load times and overall speeds can be incredibly frustrating, so this is only advised for the more tech-savvy individuals who want to stay totally anonymous.

Proxies offer a decent middle ground and are frequently used in business to provide better security, but more and more businesses are turning to VPNs to keep their remote workforce safe. Therefore, we’d recommend using a reliable VPN for business or home use, as they deliver the best all-round experience for most use cases.

FAQs