VyprVPN Review — Everything You Need to Know in 2023

Who Owns VyprVPN?

VyprVPN is a property of Golden Frog, a company established in 2010 with a head office in Switzerland. If you’re familiar with the country, you’ll know Switzerland has one of the most stringent privacy laws worldwide.

Ron and Carolyn Yokubaitis founded Golden Frog with the sole purpose of assisting people in managing their online security and privacy and allowing them to browse freely — Creating VyprVPN was a crucial step towards achieving that goal.

Beyond this, the service is part of the VPN Trust Initiative. In other words, it’s part of a group of VPNs that follow a specific quality standard to ensure digital safety for all users, but we’ll explore this in more depth later in our VyprVPN review.

So far, VyprVPN has gained recognition in the cybersecurity industry with high ratings from first-hand users on websites like Capterra and TrustRadius, and VyprVPN reviews on the Apple Store (4.8/5) and Google Play Store (4.5/5), for example, are just as impressive.

How Does VyprVPN Work?

VyprVPN works the same way as other virtual private network services — it routes your traffic through secure servers, masking your original IP and encrypting your data, making you and your activity anonymous on the web.

To achieve this, VyprVPN uses strong AES-256 encryption and DNS protection. Such staunch systems ensure no third party can spy on your online activities. Furthermore, when you connect to a Vypr VPN server, you access exclusive features like the native Chameleon protocol, which helps you bypass heavy censorship.

Why People Use VyprVPN

Out of the many options available, people turn to VyprVPN for many reasons. Here are the key ones:

Unblocking Streaming Content

VyprVPN has some of the most optimized servers and IPs for online streaming. Hence, anyone with a Vypr VPN account can conveniently watch their favorite movies and TV shows on streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, to name a few.

Additionally, the VPN will work for streaming live sports games and music. We found that, as with most, it’s best to switch to the WireGuard protocol to get the best speed, as streaming is slow with others, such as IPSec, as they’re predominantly focused on security.

However, note that VyprVPN only has around 700 servers. Compare that with a competitor like CyberGhost VPN, which has over 9,000 servers, and the difference is apparent — you’ll have fewer options when selecting a server to stream from.

Nevertheless, not many VyprVPN users complain about the low number of servers because the 70+ locations supported are workable. Hence, you still get to stream content from almost every continent. Some servers might experience slower speeds from congestion, but we didn’t experience this in our testing.

Safe Browsing and Anonymity

This is one of the basic uses of a VPN, and we found that VyprVPN is notably reliable in this aspect. Beyond AES-256 encryption and DNS protection, you get public Wi-Fi protection with a combination of these and the kill switch, which automatically blocks your internet connection when Vypr isn’t connected.

There’s also WebRTC leak protection that prevents accidental exposure of your IP address when using the VPN, plus several other safe browsing features that we’ll go over later in this VyprVPN review.

In terms of anonymity, those with VyprVPN accounts leverage the service to mask their original IP and browse using one in a different region. And with 700 servers in over 70 countries, VyprVPN has enough options for anyone looking to stay anonymous whilst appearing anywhere in the world.

Speed and Performance

This goes hand-in-hand with streaming. VyprVPN employs top-of-the-line hardware on its servers to guarantee optimal speed, allowing users to enjoy average speeds of up to 258 Mbps.

It may not be the fastest VPN when compared to, for example, CyberGhost at 460 Mbps, but it’s still faster than others, like Surfshark VPN at 210 Mbps. However, note that speeds can vary from one location to another and can also be affected by encryption strength, routing, and network setup, among other factors.

Overall, we found it suitable for not only streaming, but because of the tight security, it’s also a top gambling VPN and certainly a good option if you’re after secure and free browsing.

Bypassing Censorship

Here, the main feature at play is VyprVPN’s native Chameleon protocol. It’s specifically designed to bypass censorship in countries known for restrictions, like China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and other parts of the Middle East.

This feature operates by masking your VPN usage so that it’s not recognizable by deep packet inspection. From our VyprVPN review, it works well, and in our experience with testing and analyzing other top VPN apps, it isn’t a feature that’s available in many services, including StrongVPN and AtlasVPN, for example.

Torrenting

If you’re after a torrenting VPN, VyprVPN is undoubtedly a worthy option. Although it used to in the past, it no longer blocks P2P activity on its network. Plus, with all the core protocols you could want, in addition to the ultra-secure Chameleon protocol, and decent speeds, you can use it for sites like BitTorrent or similar.

All of this ensures a seamless and secure torrenting experience — further secured with its audited, no-logs policy.

Is VyprVPN Good? The Pros and Cons

VyprVPN has many upsides, but the downsides aren’t nonexistent. So, to ensure you’re not making an informed decision, it’s ideal to weigh the pros and cons. Check them out below:

Pros The VyprVPN apps are relatively simple to use

The VyprVPN apps are relatively simple to use The Chameleon protocol gives it a major upper hand when bypassing censorship

The Chameleon protocol gives it a major upper hand when bypassing censorship Supports Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, and you can secure up to 10 devices simultaneously

Supports Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, and you can secure up to 10 devices simultaneously A member of the VPN Trust Initiative, showing its commitment to keeping its operations transparent Cons Fewer servers and locations when compared to other leading streaming services

Fewer servers and locations when compared to other leading streaming services It lacks long-term pricing to help users save money

It lacks long-term pricing to help users save money VyprVPN only offers a 3-day mobile trial

To summarize the pros and cons from our VyprVPN review, the service works best if your primary need is online privacy. If you’re after server variety, we feel there are better options, like ExpressVPN, which boasts 3,000 servers in 160 locations.

That said, although fewer servers can result in congestion, however, in terms of speed, it’s worth reiterating that we didn’t experience issues with core VyprVPN servers like the US and UK options.

A VyprVPN Price Breakdown

A quality VPN, like VyprVPN, always comes with a price tag. Unfortunately, with VyprVPN, you’re limited to just the monthly or yearly subscription shown below:

Evidently, this isn’t the cheapest VPN, but it’s also not the most expensive. The notable factor here is that, often, VPN services have high base prices that become more affordable with long-term pricing.

Hence, if you choose to pay for VyprVPN annually, the monthly cost is slashed by half. The reduced annual VyprVPN price is commendable, but compared to other VPN services, it’s still a bit on the high side.

Consider a competitor like IvacyVPN as an example: the monthly plan reduces from $10 to $4 if users pay annually. But beyond this, another downside of the VyprVPN pricing structure is the absence of long-term pricing.

You can’t purchase a subscription for more than a year, which would allow for higher discounts. The difference in pricing is apparent if you compare VyprVPN with a competitor like NordVPN, where users can opt for a 2-year subscription for under $4/month.

That said, $5/month is still a bargain, and from our testing and analysis, worth it, considering it offers IKEv2 tunneling protocol that’s very fast, plus its Chameleon protocol, which dramatically increases security for complete online freedom. These features make the slightly higher subscription worth the investment.

Money-Back Guarantee

VyprVPN’s policy includes a 30-day money-back guarantee on subscriptions. So, you can get a refund within a month if you’re unsatisfied with the performance. We found the process is relatively simple and similar to other VPNs we’ve tested.

However, there’s one specific detail you should know. Subscriptions you make using the Apple Store, Google Play, or iTunes can’t be refunded. So, if you’re unsure whether VyprVPN is the right VPN for you, use a web browser and pay with your card while subscribing.

To request your money back, simply send an email to the support team within the supported timeframe. Before emailing, however, it’s ideal to first cancel auto-renewal on your subscription. You can do that from the billing section in the settings on any device.

Is VyprVPN Free?

VyprVPN is a premium virtual private network service. As a result, when you visit the website, you won’t find any free VyprVPN downloads or trials. The only way to access the free trial is if you subscribe via the Apple Store, Google Play, or iTunes, but it’s worth noting that the Vypr VPN free trial only lasts 3 days.

You are required to input banking details, so you’ll want to ensure you cancel the subscription before the fourth day. This model isn’t friendly to all users, as some may forget to cancel their subscriptions or encounter issues with the Apple Store, Google Play, or iTunes, which cause delays that result in being charged.

Nevertheless, you have this option, or you could use VyprVPN risk-free with the 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives you more time to test the tool’s suitability. If you’re after a freemium solution, we recommend reading our in-depth comparison of the best free VPNs.

A Look at VyprVPN’s Core Features

VyprVPN packs many noteworthy features that place it among the best VPN services on the market. From our review, here are the core ones:

Split Tunneling

Split Tunneling lets you choose which apps or websites use the VPN connection and which don’t. For instance, you can set your Netflix app to use the VPN while you turn it off for Facebook. This is beneficial if you want to access content from another country while still using local services.

Notably, while testing the feature on mobile, we confirmed that it’s super easy to set up. You simply search for an app and select either “Use VPN” or “Bypass VPN.” This is also particularly useful if, say, you want to do your online banking using your IP.

10 Simultaneous Connections

VyprVPN allows up to 10 simultaneous connections with a single subscription. Based on our reviews of other VPN services, the industry average is 5–6, which gives VyprVPN a major edge. However, there’s one effect to note. The more devices you connect, the slower the speed gets, which is common for all VPNs.

If 10 isn’t enough, you can also connect VyprVPN to a router… alternatively, we recommend checking out our Surfshark review as it’s one of few VPNs to offer unlimited connections, making it more suitable if you’re after one of the best business VPNs.

Chameleon Protocol

The Chameleon Protocol is one feature that sets VyprVPN apart. As we mentioned earlier in our VyprVPN review, it’s designed to help you bypass VPN blocks and strong censorship.

As such, it’s particularly useful in countries where internet access is highly restricted. However, the Chameleon protocol isn’t as fast as the others, like WireGuard, for example. You can attribute it to the fact that it handles strenuous bypassing tasks and isn’t built for speed.

DNS Leak Protection

VyprVPN comes with built-in DNS leak protection, which prevents your ISP from accessing your online activities, offering an extra layer of security and privacy. While it’s common in the VPN space, VyprVPN’s DNS leak protection is more secure than that of AzireVPN and SecureVPN, for example.

While testing AzireVPN and SecureVPN, we noticed instances of leaked DNS requests with both providers. You’ll also find several user reviews stating similar issues.

VyprVPN, on the other hand, has no case of leaked requests and has also been audited to confirm this.

In other words, this confirms that your browsing activity remains private.

VPN Protocols (WireGuard, IPsec, and OpenVPN)

Besides Chameleon, VyprVPN offers a range of conventional VPN protocols, including WireGuard, IPsec, and OpenVPN. Each has its pros and cons, but generally, you get a balance between speed and security. WireGuard, for example, is known for its speed.

With OpenVPN, you get high security, as it’s one of the oldest protocols around, but at the same time, it’s still versatile and easily configurable. Lastly, IPSec is workable for encrypting data, and it’s compatible with almost any device.

VyprDNS

VyprDNS is VyprVPN’s native DNS service, launched to provide an additional layer of privacy. It’s different from regular DNS protection in that it works by not logging any DNS requests.

As such, turning on VyprDNS ensures that your DNS requests and data flow through an encrypted tunnel that prevents potential DNS attacks and DNS filtering.

Kill Switch

The Kill Switch feature takes you offline the second your VPN connection drops. It’s common with VPN apps, but its role is vital as it helps prevent accidental data leaks.

You’ll appreciate it when using untrusted networks, like public Wi-Fi. However, some users may find it inconvenient, like getting automatically disconnected when doing something important. That said, it’s good to see that VyprVPN boasts the same core security features you’d find with market leaders like ExpressVPN.

Is VyprVPN Safe?

When it comes to online security, VyprVPN employs several measures to ensure users stay protected. We discuss some of the most critical aspects below:

Public Audit — VyprVPN is a publicly audited VPN. In other words, its security is reviewed by renowned security firms like Leviathan Security to confirm that it’s up to industry standards. So far, there’s been no negative feedback from these audits, demonstrating the VPN adheres to best privacy practices.

— VyprVPN is a publicly audited VPN. In other words, its security is reviewed by renowned security firms like Leviathan Security to confirm that it’s up to industry standards. So far, there’s been no negative feedback from these audits, demonstrating the VPN adheres to best privacy practices. No Logs — VyprVPN doesn’t keep your data, so even if anyone hacks their servers, you’re not at risk. This ensures that all your activities aren’t logged , preventing ISPs and governments from monitoring your online activities. Unlike CyberGhost, for example, VyprVPN’s no-log claims have been audited.

— VyprVPN doesn’t keep your data, so even if anyone hacks their servers, you’re not at risk. This ensures that all , preventing ISPs and governments from monitoring your online activities. Unlike CyberGhost, for example, VyprVPN’s no-log claims have been audited. VTI Certification — As a certified member of the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI), VyprVPN meets high standards of security and privacy, making it a trustworthy service.

— As a certified member of the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI), VyprVPN meets high standards of security and privacy, making it a trustworthy service. Encryption — VyprVPN employs AES-256 encryption to ensure all traffic stays between your device and the connected Vypr VPN server, ensuring no third party can access your information. Because of the level of security it offers, even governments and companies like AWS and Google use it.

What Devices Can I Use VyprVPN On?

It’s an upside when you can use a VPN on multiple devices conveniently. The good news is, from our review of the service, VyprVPN offers apps for all major operating systems. This includes Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. From our testing of VyprVPN, here’s what we found with the apps on offer:

Windows

We found the VyprVPN Windows app to be very user-friendly, and it’s easily the best option available. You can download the file from the website, and after installing, you simply click “Connect” to start browsing safely and anonymously.

Notably, the Windows app doesn’t completely cover the screen. It opens as a pop-up (as shown above), similar to others like ExpressVPN, so it won’t interfere with your other activities.

Yet, it includes all the features (apart from split tunneling), which you can access by clicking the menu button at the top left. This is quite a pity, but it’s a feature we’re hoping to see in the future, considering that many of its competitors, including ExpressVPN, offer it on their Windows apps.

At the bottom section, you’ll find options to customize, lock your connection, or switch servers. With all the key features within quick reach, you’ll get a seamless experience using VyprVPN on Windows.

Android

The Vypr Android app maintains the same ease of use found in the Windows version, and both basically feature the same interface, and you get all the essential features.

The app is available for download in the Google Play Store. With an 11 MB size, it’s one of the lightest VPN apps you can use on your smartphone. To compare, the ExpressVPN mobile app is 31 MB, while IvacyVPN is over 40 MB.

The difference in size is substantial, and it ensures VyprVPN won’t consume many resources.

Mac

VyprVPN doesn’t leave Mac users behind, as there’s a dedicated app for desktop OS. From our experience with VyprVPN and other leading VPNs, the interface is robust and intuitive, although slightly larger than what’s obtainable on Windows.

After downloading, you can access all the top protocols, like WireGuard and OpenVPN, too. The only difference to note between the macOS and Windows apps is that the macOS version has the split tunneling feature.

iOS

If you use an iPhone, you can download the VyprVPN app from the Apple App Store. As you’d expect, the interface mirrors that of the other apps, but the size is over 30 MB, which seems large, but by the standards of iOS apps, it’s low. If you were to download the ExpressVPN app, you’d be looking at around 100 MB.

A second alternative, NordVPN, has a size close to 160 MB. Hence, VyprVPN is still a top option if you’re looking for a lightweight VPN. However, the VPN has no Linux app, which may disappoint users of the OS, if this is you, we recommend reading our in-depth review and comparison of the best Linux VPNs.

Beyond this, it is a pity that the VyprVPN extension is only available for Google Chrome, not Mozilla Firefox or MS Edge. Although the former is the most popular, it’s still nice to have the option to use it on other browsers.

These are areas where we feel the service can improve in terms of device compatibility, but we found the apps that are on offer deliver what most VPN users would like — a clean, easy-to-use interface across most common devices.

VyprVPN vs ExpressVPN and Other Top VPN Services

During our VyprVPN review, it was essential to see how the service compares with others like ExpressVPN. Here are the key details for you to compare:

Top VPN Apps Average Speeds Cheapest Plan Free version Simultaneous Connections Server Count Server Locations VyprVPN 258 Mbps $5/month N/A 10 700+ 70+ ExpressVPN 480 Mbps $6.67/month N/A 5 3,000+ 94+ NordVPN 320 Mbps $3.29/month 7-day free trial 6 5,700+ 60+ IvacyVPN 320 Mbps $1/month 7-day free trial 10 5,700+ 70+ PureVPN 210 Mbps $2.08/month N/A 10 6,500+ 78+

From the table, it’s clear that VyprVPN is one of the best when considering simultaneous connections. None of the others supports over 10 connections at a time. Also, the VPN shares a third position with IvacyVPN in terms of server locations.

That shows that having around 70+ locations is still a relatively competitive coverage in the VPN market. That said, it’s evidently more expensive than its rivals, and it boasts fewer servers — although, despite all this, it holds its own in terms of functionality and speed.

To find out more in-depth details on how VyprVPN compares to other services, check out our in-depth comparison of the market’s best VPNs.

A Look at VyprVPN Server Locations

VyprVPN’s 700+ servers are set in over 70 locations. It’s an impressive range, ensuring users can access diverse content on the internet. You can check out the list of server locations below: