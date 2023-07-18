What is Alternative Data? Everything You Need to Know in 2023

One of the best ways to get an edge over the financial markets is to source alternative data. In a nutshell, alternative data provides real-time information outside of traditional sources.

This includes everything from satellite imagery, social media, and weather forecasts, and to credit card transactions and supply chain tracking.

This guide explains the fundamentals of alternative data, how it works, and where to find it. We also explore the best ways to trade alternative data once sourced.

The Basics of Alternative Data Ordinarily, investors obtain information from traditional data sources when making investment decisions. The most common method is to read company earnings reports, which provide data on revenue, operating expense, net income, earnings per share, and EBITDA. Investors use this data to assess whether the respective asset is a buy, hold, or sell. However, while traditional data sources can be valuable when making investment decisions – everyone has access to the same information at the same time. This means that investors are trading without any information advantages. In contrast, alternative data offers relevant information from non-traditional sources. In doing so, investors can get a first-mover advantage on the respective asset. For example, consider an investor that has access to credit card information from leading US banks. This data provides a 360-degree overview of US consumer spending habits. This could be pivotal in determining the health of the economy and how consumers feel about their finances. In turn, the investor can make a suitable trade. For instance, if consumer spending is strong, the investor might decide to invest in an ETF that tracks retail stocks. The investor could also take things to the next level by using alternative data from social media. They might look for products that have overly positive reviews on social media and subsequently invest in the firm’s stock. There are many other examples of alternative data sources. This includes everything from geolocation data, supply chain tracking, job posting trends, satellite imagery, and energy consumption levels. Crucially, alternative data allows investors to get an edge in the market by trading on information that isn’t readily used.

What Type of Investor Uses Alternative Data?

Alternative data is used by a wide range of stakeholders from within the investment landscape.

This includes:

Venture Capitalists

Venture capitalists invest in new and innovative companies from the ground up. There is often very little information about start-ups in the public domain, so alternative data sources are crucial.

For example, consider a venture capitalist that is considering investing in a newly launched skin care product. Before investing, the firm will extract as much alternative data as it can to determine the viability of the investment.

It might look at:

The number of visits the product website is getting and whether this is trending upwards

The number of social media followers the product has

User engagement levels in terms of product and service satisfaction

Consumer trends for skin care products

The venture capitalist firm can then make a more informed decision about the investment thesis.

Hedge Funds

Alternative data for hedge funds is highly sought after. Hedge funds have access to significant resources and ultimately – the most advanced and up-to-date alternative data.

This gives hedge funds a major advantage in the market and enables them to produce above-average returns for their clients.

For instance, consider a hedge fund that is exploring the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The hedge fund might look at broader consumer trends, such as the number of EV sales in recent months.

It could obtain alternative data from leading car dealerships and credit card transactions (related to EV purchase repayments).

The hedge fund might also look at social media sentiment towards the EV space, as well as individual manufacturers.

If overall sentiment towards EVs is positive, the hedge fund might decide to take a long position on an ETF that tracks the market.

Commodity Traders

There are many alternative data sources that can help commodity traders make informed investment decisions. For example, consider a trader that specializes in soybeans. Global prices on soybeans, like all soft commodities, are determined by demand and supply. As such, commodity traders must have real-time access to reliable indicators that can impact the flow of trade.

One example of an alternative data source is weather forecasting. The commodity trader might notice that a major soybean-producing region in Brazil is about to witness severe storms. In turn, the storms could wipe out the majority of the region’s produce.

This means that overall global supply will be reduced, even though demand remains consistent. Therefore, the commodity trader might purchase call options on soybeans. If, as anticipated, the price of soybeans increases in response to the reduced supply, the trader will make a profit.

Retail Investors

Retail investors can also use alternative data sources to make smart trading decisions. This requires a firm understanding of where to find alternative data, how to interpret it, and most importantly – how to trade it.

For example, consider a retail investor that likes to invest in new cryptocurrencies. Considering there are more than 26,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap, the investor uses alternative data sources to find the best altcoins.

This might include:

Reading popular Reddit forums to find trending cryptocurrencies

Extracting data from social media platforms to see which cryptocurrencies have a lot of positive user engagement

Reading surveys on consumer attitudes toward cryptocurrencies

Analyzing exchange data to assess investment trends

The retail investor can then make an informed decision on which cryptocurrencies to buy.

Similarly, retail investors can also use alternative data to find the next big growth stock. For instance, suppose the investor is interested in a newly-listed technology company.

They can search for alternative data sources on social media, such as product reviews and the number of page followers. This enables them to assess the broader consumer sentiment toward the technology product. To support their thesis, the retail investor could obtain credit card transactions to assess spending habits in the wider technology sector.

High-Frequency Traders

High-frequency traders buy and sell assets at a rapid speed to profit from small price movements. This makes alternative data an invaluable source.

For example, consider a high-frequency trader that utilizes a market-making strategy. They have access to real-time order book information from leading brokerages.

They notice a sudden surge in buy orders for Apple stock. The high-frequency trader can then enter a position just above the current bid price. When their bid price is matched with a buyer, they sell the stock at a small profit.

How is Alternative Data Used by Investors?

Now let’s look at some actual use cases for alternative data.

Finding New Investment Opportunities

Alternative data enables investors to find new investment opportunities. In other words, investors can get a first-mover advantage on an investment before the broader market.

For example, consider an investor that is interested in the EV sector.

The number of car sales in a given period is an important aspect to determine the sentiment on EVs.

This information is released when EV companies conduct their quarterly earnings reports.

This means that all investors have access to this information at the same time.

However, a shrewd investor will look for alternative data sources to get an edge in the market. They can use satellite imagery of parking lots in key US cities to asses how many people are using EVs.

They can then compare this to previous data sets to evaluate whether the trend is increasing. If it is, they might decide to invest in an ETF that tracks leading EV stocks.

The investor could also obtain alternative data from EV car dealerships. This would offer real-time information on sales in key markets, allowing investors to make informed decisions.

Make Real-Time Trading Decisions

Alternative data is also crucial for short-term traders that rely on real-time information. Those relying on secondary sources to obtain their data will be at a disadvantage. This is the case even if the information delay is a matter of seconds.

For example, consider an investor that specializes in corn trading. The trader obtains satellite imagery of troops being deployed to a key corn-producing region in Ukraine. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ukraine is the six-largest corn-producing nation. As such, rising tensions in this region could result in a major decline in production levels – and an increase in global corn prices.

As the trader obtained this information before the broader markets, they can enter a trade accordingly. In this instance, the trader could go long on corn futures, with an expectation of price increases.

Assessing Broader Industry Trends

Alternative data sources can also be used to assess broader industry trends. For example, consider a real estate investor that is searching for high-growth housing markets in the US.

By relying on official industry reports, the investor will be at a major disadvantage. But, by utilizing a range of alternative data sources, the investor can evaluate trends in near-real-time.

For instance, the investor analyzes online property listings and notices a major rise in co-living spaces in city center locations.

In addition, they also analyze social media platforms and find increased demand for co-living properties from the younger demographic.

The investor then looks at property rental platforms and notices that co-living listings yield a much higher rental income.

Packaging all of this alternative data together, the investor can then search for suitable co-living properties for their portfolio.

Risk Management

Alternative data is also a valuable tool when assessing risk on current investments.

For example, consider an investor that holds a large position in aviation stocks.

Before COVID-19 was declared a health emergency of international concern on January 30th, 2020, the investor obtains some concerning information from alternative data sources.

This includes geo-location data (WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc) from major airport hubs, showing a significant decline in passenger numbers.

The investor also obtains credit card transactions from leading airlines and travel agencies. They might a major decline in travel-related sales.

With this information in hand, the investor decides to sell all of their aviation stock positions. In other words, the investor was able to exit their position before COVID was declared a health emergency of international concern by the WHO.

What are the Different Types of Alternative Data?

There are many different types of alternative data sources that investors can use to get an edge in the market.

Let’s explore some of the most useful:

Credit Card Transactions

Credit card transactions are one of the most insightful alternative data sources. Crucially, credit card transactions offer insight into broader consumer spending habits. Most importantly, investors can obtain real-time information rather than relying on official government reports.

For example, consider an investor that obtains credit card transaction data from the prior four weeks.

The data shows that there is a rapid trend in online retail sales over brick-and-mortar stores.

The investor can then break down the credit card data further, by exploring which specific retail niches are trending.

The data might show a growing trend in online grocery shopping.

The investor can use this data to their advantage. For instance, they can conduct research on grocery companies that have a strong online presence and broader delivery reach. The investor can then enter a position accordingly.

Is Credit Card Transaction Data Legally Obtained? Due to ever-increasing data protection regulations, investors must be careful when obtaining alternative information. In the context of credit card transaction data, this is provided in an ‘aggregated and anonymized’ format. This means that individual transactions can not be viewed. Instead, the data is aggregated, so investors can view broader trends. This protects the personal data associated with the transacting parties.

Satellite Imagery

Satellite imagery is another useful alternative data source. This provides real-time, objective information for a variety of industries.

For example, consider an investor that wants exposure to the renewable energy market. They believe that solar energy is a high-growth area, but seek alternative data sources for confirmation.

The investor obtains satellite imagery in key US cities and finds an increasing number of solar panel installations. They also use satellite imagery to assess the efficiency of the solar panels, in terms of their orientation and tilt angle.

This would enable the investor to make a strategic investment in the solar energy industry.

Geo-Location Data

Geo-location data offers real-time insights into consumer behavior. This includes data from WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS signals.

For example, consider an investor involved in the real sector.

They want to obtain real-time information on the number of consumers visiting a particular chain of stores.

They find that a specific chain is witnessing increased foot traffic and longer shopping times.

This highlights that the company could be about to report a notable increase in revenue.

In this instance, the investor has an advantage. They have sourced real-time, alternative data before the broader market.

Surveys

Surveys are another way for investors to obtain alternative data on broader consumer trends and sentiment. For example, consider an investor that wants to explore consumer interest in cryptocurrencies.

They can commission a survey asking the general public their views on cryptocurrencies and how likely they are to invest. If the survey shows growing interest, the investor might decide to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Anyone can commission a survey, but the costs can be high. This is why hedge funds and financial institutions conduct private surveys, meaning nobody else has access to the data.

Brokerage Data

Online brokerages have access to vast data streams. This highlights key retail investment trends.

For example, trends might show that an increasing number of retail clients are investing in the best meme coins, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This alternative data would be very useful for investors looking for an edge in the market.

Weather

Weather is one of the best alternative data sources for commodity traders. After all, weather can determine output levels for major agricultural producers.

For instance, an investor might notice that a key coffee-producing region is experiencing prolonged droughts. This will result in rescued output for the coffee producer. As such, this could positively impact the global price of coffee.

Similarly, bad weather can also disrupt supply chain routes. This could result in delays of key shipments and subsequently increase global prices.

Social Media

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok attract billions of users every day. This means that social media offers an unparalleled amount of alternative data for investors. This typically centers on broader consumer trends and sentiment.

For instance, an investor might find that an increasing number of users have had negative experiences with the latest iPhone model. This would give the investor early insight into a potential decline in sales. The broader markets likely wouldn’t be aware of this until Apple releases its quarterly earnings report.

As such, the investor might consider short-selling Apple stock in anticipation of the news.

Website Traffic

Many investors will analyze website traffic trends to find potential investment opportunities. For example, an investor extracts alternative data on Amazon.

They find that Amazon is witnessing an increase in visitors, as well as the time spent on its website. This could mean that Amazon is experiencing a surge in retail sales. The investor might then decide to enter a position on Amazon stock.

Real-World Examples of Alternative Data

In this section, we’ll explore some real-world examples of how alternative data can be used by proactive investors.

Example 1: Increased Crude Oil Production and Supply

Let’s begin by evaluating the impact of production levels on global oil prices. An investor can use alternative data sources like satellite imagery and shipping trends to assess production level trends.

For instance, the investor obtains satellite imagery showing that key oil-producing nations in the Middle East have increased stockpiles. The investor also obtains shipping container data showing increased traffic, departing from oil-producing regions and heading to Europe.

The investor can then determine that key oil producers are increasing their production levels. This means that there is a higher supply of oil in the market. And in turn, this could result in oil prices declining.

The investor could capitalize on this alternative data in several ways. They could short-sell leading oil stocks like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips. They could short-sell oil futures or purchase put options.

Example 2: Bitcoin Adoption Rates for Future Growth

In another example, alternative data can also be used to evaluate the potential of Bitcoin. One of the best ways to achieve this is to look at real-time blockchain data.

For example, the investor could extract data on the number of active Bitcoin wallets.

They can look at whether the number of daily active transactions is growing and how many new wallets are being created.

The investor could also explore website traffic numbers for leading crypto exchanges, such as Binance, eToro, Coinbase, and Bitstamp.

Alternative data from social media could also be used. This could look at the number of Bitcoin mentions and whether this is positive or negative.

After packaging all of the alternative data together, the investor can determine whether or not it’s viable to buy Bitcoin.

Note: Alternative data can also be used to find the best crypto ICOs. Sources include social media trends, Google searches, exchange listings, and project partnerships.

Example 3: Real Estate Trends and Hot Housing Markets

Experienced real estate investors will make informed decisions based on alternative data sets. This secures a head-start over the broader market, as it enables investors to find key trends.

For example, online listing platforms like Zillow offer a wealth of alternative data related to property prices in specific housing markets, rental rates, and even website visits.

The investor might also explore short-term rental platforms like Airbnb. This will enable them to compare rental yields between long and short-term tenancies. Additionally, local government databases can yield information on recent property sales and valuations.

All of this alternative data can be used to make a streamlined investment decision. For example, on which housing markets to invest in a new property. Or which property types and rental periods generate the highest income yields.

Example 4: Ride Sharing and Food Delivery Apps

Alternative data is crucial when assessing the investment thesis of ride-sharing and food delivery apps. This can provide real-time consumer trends and spending habits.

For example, consider an investor that is researching Grab stock. Although Grab stock is down 70% from its 2020 IPO valuation, the investor uses alternative data to assess its future potential. First, the investor extracts data from app store providers like Android and Apple.

They find that the number of app downloads for Grab and other super apps is trending upward. Next, they obtain credit card transaction detail from Visa and MasterCard. The aggregated data shows that the number of transactions for ride-sharing apps is on the rise.

The investor then extracts alternative data from online recruitment platforms. They find that the number of job postings for Grab drivers is also on the rise.

The investor determines that Grab is heavily undervalued based on the alternative data obtained. They then decide to enter a long position on Grab stock.

Example 5: Demand and Supply for Precious Metals

Alternative data is hugely beneficial to precious metal investors. This enables investors to determine broader demand and supply trends.

Examples of alternative data sources could include:

Central Bank Reserves : The first port of call is to monitor central bank gold reserves. This information is sporadically released by central banks and it provides an overall picture of demand. For example, if nations like China and the US are increasing their gold reverses, this is bullish for its global value.

: The first port of call is to monitor central bank gold reserves. This information is sporadically released by central banks and it provides an overall picture of demand. For example, if nations like China and the US are increasing their gold reverses, this is bullish for its global value. Mining Production Data : Investors can also source alternative data from gold mining producers. This will determine the overall supply of gold and thus – its value. For example, if major producers are reporting lower extraction levels, this will reduce the overall supply. In turn, this could increase the value of gold.

: Investors can also source alternative data from gold mining producers. This will determine the overall supply of gold and thus – its value. For example, if major producers are reporting lower extraction levels, this will reduce the overall supply. In turn, this could increase the value of gold. Inflation Data: When inflation is on the rise, investors often turn to gold as a store of value. As such, investors can use alternative data sources for insights into real-term inflation levels. For instance, analyzing data from price aggregation platforms, average salaries for key industries, and the Consumer Price Index.

These are just a few examples of how alternative data can provide insights into the demand and supply of gold. This allows investors to enter a suitable position, whether bullish or bearish.

Alternative Data: Does it Yield Better Investment Decisions? Investors can only make investment decisions based on data. The data will provide insights into whether the asset is likely to rise or fall in the short and long term. For example, the most common data source for stock investors is the quarterly earnings report. This requires the company to release data on its performance over the prior three months. For example, how much revenue the company generated, net income margins, and total debt. While these metrics are useful for determining the potential of the stock, it doesn’t provide an edge for investors. After all, the information is released at the same time, to ensure an equal playing field. Alternative data, on the other hand, does provide investors with an edge. For instance, let’s say that the quarterly earnings report shows that Coinbase revenues have increased by 90% over the prior quarter. This will invariably lead to an increase in Coinbase stock, as it’s very positive news for the company. Now consider an investor that had already anticipated a huge revenue increase. For example, they might have analyzed website traffic and found that the number of Coinbase visitors was trending upward. They also found that people were spending a lot more time on the Coinbase website. The investor might also have extracted alternative data from credit card transactions. This showed that the number of crypto-related purchases was on the rise. Having packaged all of this alternative data together, the investor bought Coinbase stock long before its quarterly earnings report. As such, they had a significant advantage over the broader markets.

Now let’s take a closer look at the key advantages of using alternative data to make investment decisions.

Assessing the Health of the Economy



The health of the broader economy will have a major impact on the investment markets. For example, when the economy is healthy, consumer spending on discretionary items increases.

This covers purchases outside of the necessities, such as rent, food, and energy. On the flip side, spending on discretionary items decreases when the economy is in bad shape.

There are many alternative data sources can that can help investors determine the health of the economy. For instance, aggregated credit card data will highlight how much consumers are spending and on what products and services.

An investor could also use geo-location data like WiFi and Bluetooth signals around shopping malls, theme parks, and other leisurely activities.

Securing a First-Mover Advantage



The age-old saying “buy the rumor, sell the news” is very relevant to the alternative data space. Put simply, most investors are reactive – meaning they buy stocks after bullish news has been announced, such as a positive earnings report.

However, those buying stocks before positive news has been announced have a huge advantage. This is where alternative data sources like social media can be useful.

For example, consider an investor that scrapes alternative data from Twitter hashtags. They find that there is increasing positive sentiment on a new technology product. They determine that sales of the product are strong and could result in a huge revenue increase for the company.

The investor can then buy stocks in the firm. If the company releases a better-than-expected earning report, this could result in more people buying the stock. And hence, alternative data enabled the investor to enter a position at a much more favorable price.

Early Detection of Market Risks



Alternative data also gives investors an edge by alerting them early to potential market risks.

For example, consider an investor that extracts data from a website tracking platform like SimilarWeb. They find that although Cyber Monday is approaching, the number of people visiting retail websites is on a prolonged decline.

This highlights that the retail industry could be about to experience a sub-par Cyber Monday, meaning worst-than-expected sales. The investor could then exit their retail stock positions before the industry releases its Cyber Monday sales figures.

Find Hidden Gems



Alternative data also allows investors to find hidden gems that are yet to go mainstream. For example, the investor might focus on patent filings made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office.

They discover that a small-cap pharmaceutical company has filed a patent for a brand-new drug that is yet to hit the market. Before the news is reported by the mainstream media, the investor could buy stocks in the pharmaceutical company.

The Difference Between Traditional and Alternative Data Traditional data is used by the vast majority of investors when making trading-related decisions. As we have established, this includes company earnings reports when investing in stocks. Similarly, traditional data includes news articles, press releases, and government regulations. In other words, mainstream data is accessible to all. Alternative data, while public information, is not as seamless to find. More importantly, investors need to have an understanding of how to interpret alternative data. Not to mention knowing where to find it and how to trade the information. For example, consider an investor that is interested in energies like crude oil and natural gas. They come across a satellite image of a large oil production facility in Saudi Arabia. A complete novice would likely not know what they are looking at. But an experienced investor that regularly uses satellite imagery can assess whether oil production levels are rising or falling. They can then use this information to make timely investment decisions before the broader markets. Crucially, alternative data provides investors with more accurate and up-to-date insights when compared to traditional media sources. But investors should learn how to find and use alternative data to get the most out of it.

Best Alternative Data Providers in 2023

As noted above, it is important to know where to find reliable alternative data. The alternative data source should be relevant to the investment goals. Moreover, investors need to ensure that the alternative data is accurate and timely.

Below, we discuss some of the best alternative data providers for 2023.

1. AltIndex – Alternative Data Provider for Stocks and Crypto

AltIndex is one of the best alternative data providers for retail clients. It specializes in alternative data for two asset classes – cryptocurrencies and stocks. Regarding the former, AltIndex offers data on leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, XRP, and Litecoin.

It uses a combination of artificial intelligence and real-time data extraction to provide unparalleled insights. For example, Altcoin gives a ‘sentiment value’ of between 0-100. It also gives data on the number of website visits of the respective cryptocurrencies and whether this is trending up or down.

Additionally, AltIndex shows real-time trends in social media followers, searches, and mentions. This highlights whether the cryptocurrency is witnessing an increase or decrease in overall sentiment. For example, AltIndex currently shows that Bitcoin is experiencing a 7.5% increase in Google trends and a 12% rise in news mentions.

AltIndex also provides an overall ‘investment score’ on each supported cryptocurrency. Currently, Bitcoin has a score of 49, meaning it’s a ‘hold’. When it comes to stocks, AltIndex data is even more useful. For example, it covers the vast majority of stocks listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ.

After searching for a stock, AltIndex reveals many key trends. For example, website traffic, Google searches, patents, job postings, social media mentions, and followers. AltIndex also enables users to search for trending stocks based on the industry. We also like that AltIndex is completely free to use.

Users are not required to open an account, either. However, account holders have access to additional data sources that aren’t available to non-registered users. Moreover, those with an account can build a custom portfolio of stocks and cryptocurrencies. AltIndex will then send real-time alerts if one of the assets witnesses a rise or fall in sentiment.

Visit AltIndex

2. Plaid – Credit Card Transaction Data for Analyzing Consumer Spending Habits

Plaid is one of the best alternative data providers for analyzing credit card transactions. This enables investors to evaluate current consumer spending habits. It also provides insights into consumer sentiment, such as whether spending is up or down. Moreover, Plaid enables users to the types of products or services being purchased.

For instance, whether this is related to discretionary or non-discretionary spending. Plaid provides credit card transactions for data sets for up to 24 months. Each data set provides five key points. This includes the size of the transaction and the spending category, such as electronics.

It also provides the date of the transaction and the name and address of the merchant. However, do note that Plaid will only appeal to investors that have experience using APIs (application programming interfaces). This is because of the sheer amount of transactional data that Plaid provides.

In terms of pricing, Plaid offers several plans to choose from. The free plan only includes 100 live transactions, so is only suitable for testing the platform. The pay-as-you-go plan enables users to pay for the specific transactions they need. While the custom plan, starting at $500 per month, is tailored to large-scale users.

Visit Plaid

3. Foursquare – Unlocking the Real-Time Power of Places and Movement

Foursquare is suitable for retail investors that seek geo-location alternative data. The platform is used by over 50 million consumers and it provides plenty of invaluable information. For example, Foursquare yields in-depth traffic numbers at specific restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and other worldwide venues.

It also provides data on how long consumers typically remain at the location. Moreover, Foursquare can also be used to extract alternative data on consumer sentiment. This is provided via reviews and ratings of each venue. Foursquare obtains its alternative data from WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS signals.

Therefore, the data is considered accurate and reliable. Crucially, the alternative data provided by Foursquare is legal and ethical. It does not breach data privacy regulations, considering that the data is anonymized and aggregated. Furthermore, Foursquare can be used across a wide range of industries, ranging from retail and real estate to advertising.

Like most alternative data providers, Foursquare requires its users to be comfortable with APIs. The platform offers custom plans depending on the requirements of the user. For example, the type and number of transactions required each month.

Visit Foursquare

4. FlightAware – Unparalleled Alternative Data for Aviation and Travel Insights

FlightAware is one of the best alternative data providers for flight-related information. While the platform offers many use cases, it is particularly useful for investors in the aviation and travel industries. For example, investors can use FlightAware to assess the performance of specific airlines.

This includes data related to flight times, delays, and cancellations. Should an airline witness too many of the latter, this could have a negative impact on its stock price. Similarly, investors can also use FlightAware to get a broader overview of the aviation and travel market.

For example, additional flight routes or new destinations would highlight that the industry is performing well. But a removal or reduction in routes could highlight the opposite. FlightAware is also useful in analyzing supply chain movements. This is because FlightAware offers data on cargo and freight flights.

In turn, investors can evaluate the flow of goods across borders and get insights into any potential interruptions. FlightAware is also useful for tracking private jets that could belong to the CEO of a prominent company. Although FlightAware is free, users will need to sign up for a premium account to get the most out of its features. This ranges from $44.95 to $149.95 per month.

Visit FlightAware

5. SimilarWeb – High-Level Insights Into Website Traffic

We mentioned earlier that website traffic is a great alternative data source for investors – and SimilarWeb is one the best in the market. The platform offers high-level insights into a range of data across millions of global websites. This includes every industry imaginable, from finance and social media to retail, software, and technology.

Some of the key metrics provided by SimilarWeb include the number of daily visitors, bounce rates, page views, and the average length of time spent on the website. It also breaks metrics down by demographic. For example, the location, age, and gender of the website visitor. SimilarWeb can also be used to evaluate industry trends and see which niches are trending.

For example, suppose SimilarWeb data shows that the number of website visitors to a major stock broker is on the decline. This could mean that the stock broker is experiencing a reduction in revenues. Once this data is announced in its quarterly earnings report, the value of its stock could decline.

But investors using SimilarWeb will also already have early insights into its performance. In terms of pricing, some SimilarWeb features are free. But to get unrivaled data and insights, a subscription will be needed. The starter plan, for example, costs $125 per month and offers 100 results per query. While the professional plan, at $333 per month, offers 500 results per query.

Visit SimilarWeb

What to Consider When Choosing an Alternative Data Provider

There are hundreds of alternative data providers in the market. Each will specialize in its own type of alternative data and will charge fees accordingly.

Not all alternative data providers can be trusted, though. We suggest making the following considerations when choosing an alternative data provider.

Data Privacy and Compliance

First, consider the legality of the alternative data being obtained. After all, data protection laws in many regions are taken very seriously by regulators. A breach of these laws can lead to fines or prosecution.

With this in mind, do some research into whether or not the alternative data provider companies with data and privacy laws in the countries it operates in.

The Consequences of Insider Trading It is also important to ensure that alternative data is not provided by an ‘insider’ of the respective company. For example, an employee that has information about a potential merger. Investing off the back of this information would be insider trading – which is a criminal offense.

Data Accuracy

If the alternative data obtained isn’t accurate – the information is redundant. After all, the whole point is using alternative data is to get an edge in the market. Therefore, investors should do some due diligence on the methods used by the alternative data provider.

For example, if it provides credit card transactions – where does it get the data from? Which transactions does it track and what data points does it provide? These are just some of the questions that should be asked.

Data Timelessness

The timelessness of alternative data is very important. The aim is to obtain alternative data long before the broader markets. For example, consider an investor that obtains satellite imagery of increased tensions surrounding a major natural gas production facility.

The investor could enter a suitable trade before the information reaches the mainstream media. But if the satellite imagery only confirms what the general public already knows, it’s pretty much useless.

Pricing

Some alternative data providers offer a free service. However, this often comes with limited functionality or time delays. Once again, this means the alternative data offers little value.

To get the most accurate and up-to-date alternative data, expect to pay fees. The specific fees will vary widely depending on the provider and the value of the alternative data.

Nonetheless, investors should ensure the cost of the data reflects the value it offers.

The Future of Alternative Data

There has been a major increase in the use of alternative data for finance professionals and hedge funds. Accessibility is on the rise in line with the growth of digitalization. In fact, according to a JPMorgan study, fund managers are now spending almost $3 billion annually on alternative data. The same study estimates that this will grow by 20-30% annually.

A GrandViewResearch study also shows a bullish future for alternative data. The study shows that the annual expenditure on alternative data in 2018 was just $500 million. However, by 2030, GrandViewResearch estimates this will grow to $100 billion. This translates to projected growth of 200x in just 12 years.

However, it is also important to note that many alternative data sources are not freely available. It can cost vast sums to access reliable and timely alternative data, which is why the industry is still largely consumed by fund managers.

Conclusion

In summary, alternative data provides investors with reliable insights – giving them an edge in the market. This enables investors to enter or exit positions before the information becomes mainstream.

Retail clients seeking alternative data on stocks and cryptocurrencies might consider using AltIndex. This free-to-use platform offers high-level insights on thousands of data points – including trends, searches, and consumer sentiment.

Visit AltIndex

