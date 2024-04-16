Countries
TechReport – Our Writers and Editors

24

Qualified Authors

14374

Articles Published

Vlad Melnic

Executive Editor

2 Articles

Alpa Somaiya

Crypto & Tech Editor

9 Articles

William Baxter

Junior Tech Editor

56 Articles

Alex Popa

Crypto & Tech Content Writer

23 Articles

Lora Pance

Crypto & Tech Content Writer

30 Articles

Nicola-Jane Ford

Tech Content Writer

1 Articles

Diana Ploscaru

Statistics & Tech Content Contributor

2 Articles

Kate Sukhanova

Senior Statistics Contributor

92 Articles

Krishi Chowdhary

Journalist

867 Articles

Anwesha Roy

Tech Writer

31 Articles

Noah Edis

Tech Writer

22 Articles

Srujana Maddula

Tech Writer

4 Articles

Nigel Powell

tech, news, software

119 Articles

Geoff Gasior

6078 Articles

Jordan Durham

0 Articles

Matt Trinca

41 Articles

Nathan Wasson

156 Articles

Scott Wasson

3930 Articles

Seth Colaner

25 Articles

Shari Tingle

35 Articles

Tony Thomas

58 Articles

Wayne Manion

957 Articles

Will Macmaster

Editor

633 Articles

Zak Killian

1203 Articles

